Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 5.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.83. 74,465,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 59,402,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Specifically, CFO Paul B. Middleton purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,908,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,806.08. This trade represents a 22.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLUG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $1.10 to $0.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. The business had revenue of $133.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,368,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,348,000 after buying an additional 3,930,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $146,465,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $31,174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,917,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,434,000 after purchasing an additional 722,639 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Plug Power by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,141,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 796,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

