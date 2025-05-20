Top Home Improvement Stocks Worth Watching – May 19th

Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Lowe’s Companies, Wayfair, Fifth Third Bancorp, and Allegion are the seven Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, supply or retail products and services used in renovating, repairing and maintaining residential properties. They include home?center retailers, building?materials suppliers and tool or fixture manufacturers whose revenues depend on housing market activity and consumer do-it-yourself spending. Investors often track housing starts, consumer confidence and same-store sales when evaluating the outlook for these stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $98.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,653,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,827,284. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day moving average is $92.55. Walmart has a one year low of $63.87 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $379.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.12 and a 200 day moving average of $387.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $97.53. 5,482,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,907,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day moving average is $121.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.67. 2,217,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,146. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.71. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $131.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Shares of NYSE W traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.36. 2,657,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,729,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,899. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.07.

Allegion (ALLE)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.49. 317,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,471. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.02. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. Allegion has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

