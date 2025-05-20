Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 525 ($7.01) target price on the stock.

Genuit Group Trading Down 1.4%

LON:GEN traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 409.50 ($5.47). The company had a trading volume of 143,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10. Genuit Group has a 1 year low of GBX 301 ($4.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 518 ($6.92). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 369.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 381.56. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 24.30 ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genuit Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuit Group will post 27.6836158 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuit Group Increases Dividend

Genuit Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.90%.

Genuit Group plc is the UK’s largest provider of sustainable water, climate and ventilation products for the built environment. Genuit’s solutions allow customers to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and meet evolving sustainability regulations and targets.

The Group is divided into three Business Units, each of which addresses specific challenges in the built environment:

– Climate Management Solutions – Addressing the drivers for low carbon heating and cooling, and clean and healthy air ventilation.

Featured Stories

