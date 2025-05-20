Investors Purchase Large Volume of ING Groep Call Options (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,965 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 447% compared to the average daily volume of 542 call options.

ING Groep Trading Up 0.4%

ING stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.55. 389,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,813. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $21.66.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.6526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 5.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.45%.

ING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ING Groep

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Groep

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,375,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $10,129,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in ING Groep by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 166,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 41,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

(Get Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.