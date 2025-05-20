Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 74,465,834 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 59,400,351 shares.The stock last traded at $0.83 and had previously closed at $0.79.

Specifically, CFO Paul B. Middleton acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,908,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,806.08. The trade was a 22.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

Plug Power Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $899.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.92 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 177,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 40,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,465,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,685,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 70,187 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,907,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,843,000 after buying an additional 790,650 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

