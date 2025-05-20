Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares MSCI Spain ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWP)

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,400 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,143% compared to the average daily volume of 74 put options.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of EWP stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.34. 97,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,827. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,010.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 973,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,239,000 after acquiring an additional 942,569 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,750,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,725,000 after purchasing an additional 860,400 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the first quarter worth $10,458,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4,062.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after buying an additional 262,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,934,000.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.