Agriculture Stocks To Watch Now – May 19th

Deere & Company, Chubb, Steel Dynamics, Ingersoll Rand, and Vodafone Group Public are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are equity shares of companies involved in the farming industry and related businesses, including crop production, livestock, farm machinery, fertilizers, and food processing. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the agricultural sector’s performance, which is driven by factors such as weather conditions, commodity prices, global demand and regulatory policies. Because agriculture lies at the foundation of food supply chains, these stocks can also offer diversification benefits and serve as a partial hedge against inflation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of DE stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $530.25. 703,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $143.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.02. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of CB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $294.96. 705,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.43 and a 200-day moving average of $280.66. The firm has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. Chubb has a one year low of $251.42 and a one year high of $306.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $136.05. 862,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,945. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STLD

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.62. 1,396,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,216. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IR

Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Vodafone Group Public stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,129,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VOD

Recommended Stories