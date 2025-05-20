iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a 1.4% increase from iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Stock Down 0.5%

TSE:CVD opened at C$17.63 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a fifty-two week low of C$16.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.38.

