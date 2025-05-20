Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Wienerberger Trading Up 2.0%

WBRBY stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. Wienerberger has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Wienerberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG produces and sells clay blocks, facing bricks, roof tiles, and pavers in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers wall, façade, and roof system for single, two, and multi-family homes, and non-residential construction; paving and water management for gardens, pavements, and parking areas; and electrical cooling and heating installation, drinking water and wastewater, garden irrigation, irrigation systems and water storage.

