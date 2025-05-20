Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (MDIBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.39 on June 5th

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3887 per share on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Trading Down 0.2%

MDIBY stock opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $23.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Finance, Corporate and Investment Banking, Insurance – Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

