Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (MDIBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.39 on June 5th

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3887 per share on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Trading Down 0.2%
MDIBY stock opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $23.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario
- What is Put Option Volume?
- NVIDIA-Backed CoreWeave Jumps 28%: Is It The Next Great AI Buy?
- Trading Halts Explained
- After Earnings Beats, These 3 Stocks Are on Analysts’ Radars
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up Against Quantum Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.