Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 53.80

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 53.80 ($0.72) per share on Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a 167.7% increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $20.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bunzl Stock Performance

BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,516 ($33.60) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,695.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,142.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00. The company has a market cap of £8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,218 ($29.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,732 ($49.85).

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 194.30 ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Bunzl had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunzl will post 213.3413462 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Daniela Barone Soares acquired 431 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,307 ($30.81) per share, for a total transaction of £9,943.17 ($13,280.58). Also, insider Frank van Zanten acquired 4,000 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,037 ($40.56) per share, with a total value of £121,480 ($162,254.57). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,910 shares of company stock worth $32,966,219. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,375 ($45.08).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

