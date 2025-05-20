JPMorgan Claverhouse (JCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.40 on July 2nd

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Stock Up 1.1%

JPMorgan Claverhouse stock opened at GBX 770.60 ($10.29) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 731.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 719.86. The company has a market capitalization of £428.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Claverhouse has a 1-year low of GBX 632.23 ($8.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 772 ($10.31). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 67.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The investment trust reported GBX 30.15 ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan Claverhouse had a net margin of 92.61% and a return on equity of 14.30%.

About JPMorgan Claverhouse

Great British dividends

The JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has been helping investors tap directly into the long-term growth potential of UK large cap stocks since 1963. The trust focuses on attractively valued, high quality stocks with the ability to generate consistent and growing dividends.

Key points

Expertise

• Managed by an investment team with long-standing UK equity experience, backed by the extensive resources of J.P.

