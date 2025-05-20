William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.6% of William B. Walkup & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,842,954,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 350.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,373,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,315 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,435,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $303,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,960,000 after purchasing an additional 993,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $234.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.39 and a one year high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 target price (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.