Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 69,016 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,016 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $70,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,716,000. Sone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $20,276,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in PepsiCo by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 500,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,154,000 after acquiring an additional 28,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $131.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.19. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.87 and a one year high of $182.13.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

