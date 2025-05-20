Windsor Advisory Group LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $597.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $554.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

