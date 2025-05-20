Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 65,233 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,585,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 65,233 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $49,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 64,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 53,314 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 31,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,830,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,832,000 after acquiring an additional 580,850 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of EPD opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Argus raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.