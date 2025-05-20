Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $158.07 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,624 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.3% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $158,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective (up previously from $591.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DZ Bank raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.25.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,394.75. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,207 shares of company stock worth $12,664,529. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $585.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $588.45. The firm has a market cap of $533.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $536.88 and its 200 day moving average is $536.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

