Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) Earns “Hold” Rating from Maxim Group

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SDST. B. Riley raised shares of Stardust Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.70 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Stardust Power in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Stardust Power in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.11.

Get Stardust Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stardust Power

Stardust Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ SDST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 395,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,962. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $31.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.22. Stardust Power has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $28.38.

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Stardust Power will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Udaychandra Devasper sold 38,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $26,481.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,701.68. This represents a 19.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,582 shares of company stock worth $117,486. 65.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stardust Power

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stardust Power stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 340,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.59% of Stardust Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Stardust Power

(Get Free Report)

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stardust Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stardust Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.