Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Price Target Raised to GBX 250 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 198 ($2.64) to GBX 250 ($3.34) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.
Wickes Group Price Performance
Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wickes Group had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities analysts predict that Wickes Group will post 16.2278978 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Wickes Group
In other Wickes Group news, insider David Wood sold 58,445 shares of Wickes Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.30), for a total transaction of £100,525.40 ($134,266.60). Corporate insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.
About Wickes Group
Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have over 230 stores across the UK, employing 8,500 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.
Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £25 billion UK Home Improvement market.
