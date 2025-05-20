Valueworks LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Valueworks LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.0% of Valueworks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,867,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in American Express by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,357,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,293,259,000 after buying an additional 3,583,959 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in American Express by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,986,710 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $886,426,000 after buying an additional 1,943,463 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in American Express by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,021,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $600,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in American Express by 36,719.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,011,790 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $300,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their position. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP opened at $299.10 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $326.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.43.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.05.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

