Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Up 6.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fluence Energy traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 501,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,647,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FLNC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Capital downgraded Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.21.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $54,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,808.01. The trade was a 9.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Cynthia A. Arnold purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,202 shares in the company, valued at $508,591.80. The trade was a 62.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $12,458,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after buying an additional 2,076,668 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 757.7% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,144,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after buying an additional 1,894,301 shares during the period. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $15,118,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $4,180,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.10 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $431.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

