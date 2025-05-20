Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.75. 309,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,191. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.32. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.42.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Seagate Technology by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,266 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.