Top Value Stocks To Follow Today – May 19th

Discover Financial Services, iShares Bitcoin Trust, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that trade at relatively low prices compared to fundamental metrics such as earnings, dividends or book value, suggesting they’re undervalued by the market. Investors buy them in anticipation that the market will eventually recognize their true worth and drive the price higher. These stocks often belong to mature firms with stable cash flows and regular dividend payouts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.76. 31,289,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,714. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ IBIT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.53. 43,264,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,659,188. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.64.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $23.45. 109,690,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,901,762. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $57.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CRWV traded up $6.40 on Monday, hitting $86.70. The company had a trading volume of 29,015,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,469,132. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $88.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

NYSE JPM traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,019,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,645,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.72 and its 200 day moving average is $247.26.

