Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PAA. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

PAA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 267,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,245. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $699,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,144,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,894,000 after buying an additional 1,524,185 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $260,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,463,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,279,000 after buying an additional 1,166,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 757.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

