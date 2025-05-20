Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 179.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday. Cowen downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

NYSE:DAVA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.05. 143,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,082. The company has a market cap of $888.12 million, a PE ratio of 136.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Endava has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $34.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Endava had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $250.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Endava will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Endava by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Endava by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

