Promising Robotics Stocks To Research – May 19th

NVIDIA, EPAM Systems, and Teradyne are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or integrate robotic and automation systems. They give investors exposure to the growth of automation, artificial-intelligence-driven robotics and related technologies across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, logistics and consumer electronics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.34. 155,720,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,198,916. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.93. The company has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.05. 425,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.99. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $138.15 and a 1 year high of $269.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of TER stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.37. 830,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.30. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $163.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TER

Recommended Stories