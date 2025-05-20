Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 43.47%. Hovnanian Enterprises updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of HOV traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.67. 15,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,351. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $240.34. The stock has a market cap of $643.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOV. StockNews.com cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 436.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

