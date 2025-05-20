Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.62.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.75. 206,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,999. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.02. Sysco has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $82.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 28.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,087,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,747,000 after acquiring an additional 391,614 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 72,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

