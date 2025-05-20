Principal Street Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,450 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $99.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $149.57. The firm has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

