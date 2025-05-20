Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 128,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 47,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.59. The company has a market cap of $336.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

