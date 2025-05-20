ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Increased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,119 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 519,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,345,000 after purchasing an additional 54,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 49,839 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.74.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $90.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.84. The company has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $122.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

