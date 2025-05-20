Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Buys 1,300 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 2.5%

Chevron stock opened at $138.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $241.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

