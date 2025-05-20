Waverly Advisors LLC Has $12.32 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,063 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 879,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $52,076,000 after purchasing an additional 596,676 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,189.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,028,714 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,900,000 after purchasing an additional 948,914 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,521,000. Victrix Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $3,660,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 890,130 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,697,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $254.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $66.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.78.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 11,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $760,080.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,191 shares in the company, valued at $12,886,294.67. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $125,345.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,868.80. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,635 shares of company stock worth $931,901 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

