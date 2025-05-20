WS Management Lllp Sells 70,000 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WS Management Lllp cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.6% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,704,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,500,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 37,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $138.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.74.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $90.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.09 and its 200-day moving average is $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $122.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.