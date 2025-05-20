WS Management Lllp Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WS Management Lllp cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.4% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $33,673,167.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,850. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,776,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,325.68. The trade was a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,623 shares of company stock valued at $115,600,501. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Raymond James downgraded Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.43.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $342.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.30. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

