Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 150.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,408,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845,730 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.0% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $151,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Shares of XOM opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.92 and its 200-day moving average is $110.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

