Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Increased by Unio Capital LLC

Unio Capital LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,825 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 9.7% of Unio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $27,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.86.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total value of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,120,374.04. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $294.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.78. The stock has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $251.42 and a 1-year high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.52%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

