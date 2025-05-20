Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564,796 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,644 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.5% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $228,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.43.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,300,200. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,000. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,623 shares of company stock valued at $115,600,501. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $342.09 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 167.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.23 and a 200 day moving average of $331.30.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

