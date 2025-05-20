Principal Street Partners LLC Has $6.80 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.3% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,944,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,743,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,209 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,866,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,593,940,000 after buying an additional 3,218,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,391,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,505,967,000 after buying an additional 1,187,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,989,525,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011,983 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.40) EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

