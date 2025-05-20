UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $4.21 Billion Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,321,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723,785 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,210,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Visa by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Visa by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of Visa stock opened at $367.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $369.15.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $3,129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,931. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,548,282. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
