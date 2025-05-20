Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2696 per share on Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a 441.6% increase from Brenntag’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Brenntag Trading Up 0.1%

OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Brenntag had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Brenntag will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DZ Bank cut Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

