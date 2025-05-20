Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases 36,426 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,426 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,188 shares of company stock worth $33,095,363 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $264.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $735.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

