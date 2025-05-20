Afentra plc (LON:AET) Insider Ian Richard Cloke Acquires 49,732 Shares

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) insider Ian Richard Cloke purchased 49,732 shares of Afentra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £19,892.80 ($26,569.79).
Ian Richard Cloke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 16th, Ian Richard Cloke purchased 48,694 shares of Afentra stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £19,477.60 ($26,015.23).
- On Friday, May 16th, Ian Richard Cloke purchased 2,937 shares of Afentra stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £1,204.17 ($1,608.35).
Afentra Stock Up 5.7%
Shares of LON AET opened at GBX 42.29 ($0.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.45 million, a P/E ratio of 604.17 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 43.59. Afentra plc has a 1 year low of GBX 33.07 ($0.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 62.54 ($0.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 28.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Afentra Company Profile
Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.
