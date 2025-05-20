Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.’s holdings in Booking were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Booking by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,299.29.

Booking Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,378.00 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,392.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4,754.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,885.53. The stock has a market cap of $175.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $20.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

