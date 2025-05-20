Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $105.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s previous close.

UBER has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $94.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,788 shares of company stock worth $6,517,070. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Uber Technologies by 306.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.