Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Purchases £150.41 in Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Chris Birch bought 89 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £150.41 ($200.89).

Chris Birch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Chris Birch sold 15,533 shares of Harworth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.32), for a total transaction of £27,027.42 ($36,099.13).

LON HWG opened at GBX 173.30 ($2.31) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 171.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 168.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. Harworth Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 134 ($1.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 195 ($2.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £570.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Harworth Group ( LON:HWG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Harworth Group had a net margin of 52.25% and a return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harworth Group plc will post 15.3212521 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a GBX 1.13 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments.

