Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nutanix from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays set a $94.00 price target on Nutanix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.23.

Nutanix Trading Down 1.7%

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $83.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of -233.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,354,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,988,924.32. This represents a 32.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 7,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,877,450. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,575,797 shares of company stock valued at $415,742,123 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 2,612.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 78.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Further Reading

