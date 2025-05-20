MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.91.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $187.55 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $379.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 1.49.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.48, for a total transaction of $2,229,445.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,121,799.12. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $292,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,985,666.84. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,538 shares of company stock worth $6,889,905. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 11.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,271,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,011,000 after buying an additional 129,451 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 30,297.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 322,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,515,000 after purchasing an additional 321,148 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $17,564,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

