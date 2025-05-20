Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Up 4.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.5% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Kohl’s traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 385,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,685,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

KSS has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.61.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KSS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 14.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 489,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 60,769 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $7,818,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Kohl’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after buying an additional 41,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $974.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.