Judo Capital Holdings Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $1.82 (ASX:JDOPA)

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDOPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 1.817 per share on Sunday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th.

Judo Capital Holdings Limited provides various banking products and services for small and medium businesses in Australia. It accepts term deposits; and provides business loans, lines of credit, home loans, residential mortgages, asset financing, equipment loan, and bank guarantees, as well as agribusiness.

